Jeff Kohler and Garrett Castle elected to the Meridian Library District Board of Trustees

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Voters saw four candidates on their ballot for the two open spots on the Meridian Library District’s Board of Trustees. Ultimately, voters elected Jeff Kohler and Garrett Castle to serve on the Board of Trustees for the Meridian Library District.

Jeff Kohler, an incumbent, believes that the library district serves an important role in the community as a place for families to gather and learn.

“My kids grew up here, and we made regular stops to the library. And so as a trustee, I get to give back for that service that the library gave to me and my family, [and] make sure that that important resource is available for everybody else for the years to come,” said Kohler in a previous interview. He told Idaho News 6 that improving access to services and keeping the library open are his top priorities.

Kohler ran alongside newcomer Garrett Castle in an unofficial capacity.

Speaking to what they hope to provide, Castle was quick to point to the importance of summer reading programs and senior book deliveries.

“A vote for me and Jeff is a vote to continue the things where we provide what the community wants, it’s to keep the summer reading program here, make it so we’re supporting our seniors and the book delivery for them," said Castle. "I think our libraries are worth it, and I hope to continue that good work.”