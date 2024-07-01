ISP's Bureau of Criminal Identification releases annual Crime in Idaho Report

MERIDIAN, Idaho — On Monday afternoon, the Idaho State Police Bureau of Criminal Identification released the annual Crime in Idaho Report.

"The statistics contained in the report present a picture as to the nature and volume of crime in our state. They can also provide valuable information to assist law enforcement in identifying specific crime activity facing local criminal justice agencies," said Colonel Kedrick R. Wills, M.T.D., Director of the Idaho State Police.

For example, the report shows that in 2023, 56 total hate crimes were reported, a 12% increase from the year before. It also highlights that 4,601 total violent crime offenses were reported, which was a 2.42% decrease from 2022.

The information is broken down through an interactive dashboard that can be explored by topic and crime categories.

The report itself can be seen in full here.

Since 1974, Idaho has participated in the National Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program. This program is a nationwide statistical collaboration designed to collect accurate crime data from all law enforcement agencies in a “uniform” manner.