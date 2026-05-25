MERIDIAN, Idaho — As Mental Health Awareness Month continues during Memorial Day weekend, one Idaho veteran is sharing her story of trauma, healing, and recovery in hopes of encouraging others to seek help.

Michelle Pratt served in the Army during the 1990s and was stationed in Germany and Bosnia. While overseas, she said she witnessed traumatic events that stayed with her long after returning home.

WATCH | Idaho veteran shares mental health journey, hope found through Meridian clinic—

Veteran, former police officer share recovery journeys through Meridian brain health program

“And while in Bosnia, we had a lot of scary things kind of going on… truck wreck accidents and things… weird things that people don’t normally get to see,” Pratt recounted. “It kind of sticks with you in a way.”

Over the years, Pratt said she struggled with exhaustion, brain fog and difficulty focusing.

“Life gets in the way at times… things can become more challenging and more of a struggle, and you kind of find yourself on this hamster wheel,” she shared.

Now, Pratt is undergoing “Brain Restore” treatment at Align Integrated Medical in Meridian. The clinic offers services focused on brain and body wellness, including neurofeedback, functional medicine, chiropractic care and laser therapy.

Idaho News 6 first reported on the clinic last year when doctors offered free brain scans for veterans and first responders. Since then, the clinic says more veterans have reached out seeking treatment.

Pratt said she has already noticed improvements while going through the program.

“Now it’s like all of a sudden I’m awake at like 7, 8, 9 o’clock in the morning and I’m ready to go… instead of feeling so tired and groggy all the time,” Pratt explained.

Todd Harris, a former police officer, also shared his experience with treatment at the clinic.

“That stuff takes a toll on you inside, that you really don't realize,” Harris shared.

He described the lingering effects of trauma, even after leaving dangerous situations behind.

“You can tell your mind all day long you're safe… but your body doesn't feel it,” Harris added.

Harris said he has also experienced improvements after just a few treatments.

“Being able to remember things, that's been the biggest help for me, is I feel like I can actually access that part of my life,” he said.

For Pratt, speaking publicly about her experience is about helping others realize they are not alone.

“I hope that other veterans can see this and feel like there’s some hope,” Pratt said.

The Boise VA confirmed to Idaho News 6 that the Brain Restore Meridian clinic is now a Community Care Network provider, allowing VA-enrolled veterans to receive care there if interested.