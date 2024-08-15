Idaho State Police welcome Colonel Bill Gardiner as new Director

MERIDIAN, ID — Several law enforcement officers gathered at ISP Headquarters in Meridian on Wednesday as Colonel Kedrick Wills passed the torch to Colonel Bill Gardiner appointing him as the new Director.

Bill Gardiner has worked for ISP for 25 years.

Colonel Gardiner is hoping to work closely with Governor Little to crack down on fentanyl distribution and human trafficking in Idaho.

The new director also wants to focus on making sure his troopers have the best help and training possible to be able to keep Idaho safe.

(Below is a transcript of the broadcast story.)

A new director of the Idaho State Police is now on the job. I'm your neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston at ISP headquarters in Meridian where a ceremony Wednesday morning recognized Colonel Bill Gardiner as the new head of the agency.

"Colonel Gardiner, you are well-trained for this position. You are ready to take command and the Idaho State Police will thrive under your leadership," said former Director Colonel Kedrick Wills.

Family, friends, and fellow law enforcement gathered at ISP headquarters Wednesday morning to watch former ISP Director Colonel Wills pass the torch to Colonel Gardiner.

Talking with the new director he said, "I'm excited. I've been with the state police for 25 years. It is an absolute honor at this level to represent all of our employees."

Colonel Gardiner explained that keeping Idaho safe is the number one priority. He wants to equip troopers with the skills to serve the people of Idaho and make sure they feel supported.

"The people here are unmatched. What you do is hard," said an emotional Colonel Wills.

Colonel Gardiner continued, "They also go through and witness many tragic events. I want to make sure that there are people getting protected, and I want to make sure they are getting any help that they may need. When they call and say “We need help”, we need to be ready."

I asked Colonel Gardiner about some of his priorities for his new role.

"I think Governor Little has made it very clear. We are to put a lot of our efforts and resources into combating Fentanyl. That is a plague that has impacted Idaho’s communities, and we need to try and help combat that. Also, just off some of the words today, human trafficking itself is happening. It is something that we really need to take a look at," added Colonel Gardiner.

As director of ISP, Colonel Gardiner will become a member of the Governor's cabinet, and he looks forward to working closely with Governor Brad Little.

Colonel Gardiner finished by saying, "I just hope I can go in like those before me and just build on what they have built."

"Bill Gardiner, you have my full support in this new role. Colonel, welcome to the cabinet," smiled Governor Little.

With big goals and aspirations in mind, Colonel Gardiner looks forward to his new role and making Idaho safer.