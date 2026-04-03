MERIDIAN, Idaho — Leaders with Idaho State Police say they are struggling to recruit and retain troopers after years of funding that has not kept pace with competitive wages.

A bill aimed at boosting funding for the agency is now awaiting the governor’s signature, as law enforcement leaders warn staffing shortages could impact public safety.

WATCH | Idaho State Police Col. Bill Gardiner details funding gap impacts

Idaho State Police struggle with staffing as funding bill awaits governor’s signature

“These are the things that keep me up at night — is that phone call that I get at night and something terrible that happens,” Idaho State Police Col. Bill Gardiner said. “And then we go back and research it and we think, could this have been stopped by having a police force that’s fully staffed?”

Idaho State Police lost access to gas tax funding five years ago and now rely primarily on the state’s general fund. Just $3 from each vehicle registration is also allocated toward trooper pay — a level leaders say is not enough to maintain staffing.

“I have about 40 openings in those ranks,” Gardiner said. “And so, you know, you do the math… that’s a lot of vacancy for those that are responsible to ensure public safety is out there.”

Officials say the agency is also losing troopers to city and county departments that offer higher pay.

“In fact, in Moscow there’s normally four troopers that live in that town… I have zero troopers in Moscow right now, none,” Gardiner said. “So, I have to supplement troopers from either Coeur d’Alene or from Lewiston to make their way up to Moscow to work.”

Leaders say those staffing shortages can affect response times and support for local agencies. In Meridian this week, troopers assisted local police by shutting down Interstate 84 during a pursuit in an effort to keep the public safe.

“I think we need to do something to address the critical trooper shortage that we’re facing,” said Sen. Daniel Foreman, R-Viola. “I know in my neck of the woods the shortage is absolutely hypercritical.”

Earlier this year, Gardiner requested $18 million through Senate Bill 1379 to help close the pay gap, proposing an increase of about $5 in vehicle registration fees to fund the plan.

That proposal was later scaled back and ultimately stalled, making way for a new measure, House Bill 967, which would provide about $4 million in funding instead.

“So when you ask, am I happy with it… I would be tempted to call it a band-aid,” Gardiner said.

Lawmakers acknowledged the compromise as they advanced the bill.

“This is not my preferred approach, but it’s a compromise,” said Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa. “We need to stop the bleeding and help retain our quality troopers.”

Others said broader funding solutions are needed for state employees.

“And if we value all of our state employees, we need to do better and we need to fund all of them and give them raises and pay their healthcare,” said Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise.

Idaho State Police leaders say a long-term funding solution is needs to be addressed in future legislative sessions.

As for this bill, Sen. Todd Lakey detailed where the funding would come from.

“The total impact of this bill is about $4 million going into the law enforcement account. It includes $2 million from state liquor funds that would typically go to the general fund, along with just under $2 million that would normally be shared with cities and counties. Overall, that amounts to about an $870,000 impact to counties and roughly $1.2 million to cities statewide," said Sen. Lakey in the Senate Chambers Wednesday.