Idaho State Police arrest motorcyclist in Meridian for driving 110+ mph during rush hour

MERIDIAN, Idaho — During the morning rush hour on July 11, Idaho State Police Corporal Jeff McConnell observed a person riding a 2007 Yamaha YZFR6 motorcycle at more than 110 mph on the westbound side of I-84 in Meridian near milepost 45.

A release from ISP states that the high-speed motorcyclist was splitting heavy traffic without using turn signals.

After making a U-turn to pursue the suspect, Corporal McConnell said he paced the motorcycle traveling between 110 and 115 mph.

After witnessing multiple traffic violations, McConnell activated his emergency lights and siren. ISP says that at first, the rider did not yield but did eventually pull over.

The motorcyclist, a 19-year-old, was arrested for reckless driving without incident.

“Motorcyclists, like all drivers, must obey the law. Excessive speed, unsafe lane changes, and weaving through traffic pose a serious risk to everyone. ISP will continue taking enforcement action to prevent tragedies before they happen.” - Michael Winans, District 3 Patrol Captain

The Ada County Prosecutor's Office will be handling the case moving forward.