Idaho Patriot Thunder ride supports the military and veterans

Idaho Patriot Thunder brings out the motorcycle community for a ride from High Desert Harley Davidson in Meridian to Mountain Home.

Hundreds of riders made the trip with the help of law enforcement who closed down Interstate 84 and escorted the riders on their journey on a hot Sunday morning.

"The faster you go, the cooler it is," laughed Joshua Stanley, the Vice President of the Freedom Riders Liberty or Death Motorcycle Club. "It should be a good ride, I’ve never been in a pack this big."

Idaho Patriot Thunder raised funds for Mountain Home Air Force Base's Operation Warmheart and also the Idaho National Guard's Reserve Family Support Fund.

The Reserve Family Support Fund started in 2004 and became official in 2005 with legislation passed by then Governor Dirk Kempthorne. In the last 20 years this fund has helped more than 2,000 families with $2.3 million. In the past year the fund supported 65 families to the tune of $116,000.

"We are alive and well today because of what you all do for the military families in Idaho," said General Shannon Smith of the Idaho National Guard. "It is not lost on me that you are here to ride because you love to ride, but the beauty of today is that love to ride translates to love for our service men and women and their families."

A number of different motorcycle clubs showed up to ride including several veteran groups. The Freedom Riders were there to show their support for the military and veterans.

"It means a lot to all of us, our president is ex-military and I got a lot of friends and family who are ex-military," said Stanley. "It means a lot to be able to come out here, do this and have some fun with everybody."