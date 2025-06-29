Idaho Patriot Thunder is a motorcycle event that has been taking place for 15 years, in which motorcyclists travel from High Desert Harley-Davidson in Meridian down I-84 to Mountain Home Air Force Base.

This ride features several sponsors and around 1,000 riders, with many of them being vets who love to see the patriotism and receive an escort down the freeway by law enforcement.

Watch the video to see the motorcycles head out on the ride

Idaho Patriot Thunder raises money for the military in Idaho

"I think that is one of my favorite things about the ride is passing those overpasses and seeing everyone out there waving flags," said Jerry "Doc" Inga of the Idaho Combat Vets Association. "I think it is a great event."

However, this event also raises money for Operation Warmheart at Mountain Home Air Force Base and the Idaho Guard and Reserve Family Fund. Since 2004, the fund has distributed more than $2 million to service members and their families who are in need.

"You are enabling those families to get passed those tough times," said Maj. Gen. Timothy Donnellan of the Idaho National Guard. "I can not thank you enough for what you are doing and what you have continued to do for the last 15 years."

Rick Tilbury is an Air Force veteran who is attending this event for the first time. He had several friends from out of state come to the Treasure Valley, as Idaho Patriot Thunder combines two things near Tilbury's heart: Riding motorcycles and hanging out with his fellow veterans.

"I love it, it’s all about being out there in the wind and the air," said Tilbury. "It is the camaraderie of all the people that love motorcycles and who really care to come out and support the veterans."

High Desert Harley-Davidson will host several more events this summer.