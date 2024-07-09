Idaho Foodbank receives 'Super Milk' designed to be shelf-stable for months

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Aiming to help people facing food insecurity, Chobani crafted 'Super Milk,' a dairy product that can last months on a shelf, after seeing a need for more protein rich products within food banks.



'Super Milk' will not be sold in stores at this time as it was designed to be donated.

The Idaho Foodbank says around 14% of children in Idaho are facing food insecurity.

With a long shelf life, this dairy product will help feed more people in need.

(Broadcast Transcription)

The 'Super Milk’ is said to have 50% more protein and 25% less sugar than traditional dairy milk… a welcomed product for local food banks.

“And it’s shelf stable, meaning it can sit on the shelves of a pantry that’s in a small church basement for 9 months,” said Dittrich.

Becca Dittrich tells me that families experiencing food insecurity will often add water to their gallon of milk to make it last longer… and this new, donation only product hopes to bridge that gap they see, “the incredible need that we are seeing in Idaho right now for individuals who are hungry and who need help."

Shoppers won't find this product in their local grocery store... Tuesday morning, the Chobani team delivered thousands of cases of this donation-only dairy product… I even got the chance to try it myself. I approved!

I asked their team what made this product so shelf-stable just safe to drink.

“It uses what’s called Ultra High Temperature. UHT, technology. Which essentially blasts it with heat for a short time at a super high temperature which kills off any bacteria that might grow,” said Dittrich.

“And to have an option for them that does not require refrigeration, it means the world. And it really allows for that access to be made across the state to all of our neighbors who are experiencing food insecurity,” said Randy Ford, the food bank's President and CEO.