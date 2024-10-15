ICOM Medical School uses Trick-or-Treat festivities to help with hands-on pediatric training

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine held a fun event to help students get hands-on learning. During Halloween, students took part in Trick-or-Treat activities in the school where staff children or family friends came by to trick-or-treat in exchange for letting students practice with little patients. This allowed them to practice their skills while interacting with kids in a playful setting but also helping the kids also gain trust in physicians. The event aimed to improve their communication and understanding of how to work with young patients.



Icom Medical School is helping grow The Treasure Valley medical care field.

Students get hands-on practice in the Trick-or-Treat event.

Pediatric Physicians Needed in The Treasure Valley.

At Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine, they are using the Halloween spirit to their advantage.

Icom Idaho's first medical school was founded in 2016 which has helped the Treasure Valley grow the Medical care field.

"We know that physicians who stay in areas they typically at least 50% have trained in those residencies where that geographic location resides," said ICOM Chair Of Primary Care Dr. Rodney Bates.

The Medical school is dedicated to training high-quality osteopathic physicians to care for people in the Mountain West region but most importantly to be possible future doctors to the Treasure Valley.

"These students need training to become full-fledged physicians so those training opportunities are really limited," said Dr. Bates.

Chair of Primary Care Dr. Rodney Bates says any chance that students get to practice on real people truly makes a difference for their future. That's why they look forward to this trick-or-treat event.

"So these individuals when they come in here and interact with our students get that opportunity to really decrease their focus on the hard science and become a real person," said Dr. Bates.

With the Treasure Valley growing over the years they've seen a need for more pediatric physicians so events like these help students get better practice on what they will see on the field and how to interact.

"It's so awesome to get to have a chance to do this here in a learning environment while it's all for fun before we go out to our rotation and it's a little bit less but and it's more for a grade," said Executive member of Pediatric group Aspynn Owsley.

Aspynn Owsley tells me Being a student and this event isn't just about getting hands-on experience but also understanding how to talk with those little patients as well and gaining trust.

"And hopefully when they go to their doctor next time there some enjoyment and some fun and not as many nerves about going to the doctor," said Owsley.

