"I thought it was a rock." Meridian neighborhood vandalized by individuals with a pellet gun

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Many folks use ring cams to secure their homes and properties. This last weekend however, one homeowner in Meridian caught a crime in action.

"I thought it was a rock at first," said resident Lauren Beshears.

At 2:54 Monday morning, Beshear's Ring Doorbell camera recorded two individuals on foot walking by the home, when suddenly shots were fired towards the front of the house.

Beshears explained, "I was shocked. I was going to clean the windows the next morning. I looked and they looked extra dirty, I got a closer look and saw little bullet holes."

Three shots had pierced the first layer of the large double-pane window in their living room.

"It definitely doesn't make you feel safe at night. I'm just glad it was a pellet gun and not an actual firearm," added Beshears.

I asked Beshears if any of her neighbors had also been tagged.

Beshears continued, "Nobody had anything on their cameras, but one other person did get hit, so they have a hole in their window too. Went around the neighborhood looking for other things. A street light was shot out, and we found an air canister."

Beshears has since alerted Meridian Police and they are investigating the vandalism. However, Beshears does say she is glad the situation did not escalate past the vandalism.

"Think twice before you do something. If someone had been awake, it sounded like a real gun. This is Idaho, something bad could have happened," Beshears added.

Meridian officials say if you hear or see anything or if you have a video, please send it to your local law enforcement.

