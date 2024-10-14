How to recycle those fall leaves in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — With a big change in the forecast coming our way this week, things will be looking and feeling a lot like fall. In Meridian, residents have two options for leaf disposal with curbside pickup and drop-off sites across the city.

“As fall approaches, we are excited to offer residents a way to divert leaves from the landfill. Composting leaves is a great way to conserve open space and cycle these leaves back into the environment as compost”, said the City of Meridian’s Solid Waste Coordinator, Sayard Schultz.

Curbside collection will take place on regular trash pick-up days between October 23 - November 22.

The city shares these reminders for curbside pick-up:



Leaves only

Branches, pumpkins, and garden plants are NOT accepted

Limit of 10 leaf bags per week

Place leaves in paper leaf bags (please do not tape or staple bags) or in your subscription yard debris cart

Designated leaf pick-up trucks will collect bags as late as 7 p.m. but residents are asked to have their bags at the curb by 6 a.m. on their regular trash day.

Meridian residents can also drop off leaf materials at bins across the city between October 22 and December 12. These sites will only accept loose leaves or leaves in paper bags that are not taped or stapled shut.

Neighborhood leaf bins are available at:



Fuller Park - 3761 W. Park Creek Dr.

Gordon Harris Park - 2400 E Three Bars Dr.

Heroes Park - 3064 W. Malta Dr.

Kleiner Park - 1805 W. Venture St.

Renaissance Park - 4155 S. Genoard Ave.

Settlers Park - 3245 N. Meridian Rd.

Storey Park - 205 E. Franklin Rd.

Tully Park - 2500 N. Linder Rd.

Meridian Transfer Station - 2130 W Franklin Rd.

The Ada County Landfill will also accept leaves through December 14 during regular business hours.

“We are happy to collaborate again with the City in order to help with their sustainability initiatives and provide these services to the residents”, said Konrad McDannel from Republic Services.

For more information on Meridian leaf collection click here.