High-speed chase in Meridian ends with two arrests, cocaine and meth seized

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police arrested two men on Thursday after a high-speed chase tied to a drug investigation.

Officers say they spotted 47-year-old Mario Fernandez taking items from an unoccupied vehicle near Linder Road and Cherry Lane before speeding away.

An officer attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled, leading police on a pursuit at high speeds and nearly causing several crashes. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle near Pine Avenue and Webb Street using a precision immobilization technique, which was unsuccessful. The vehicle continued before coming to a stop near Eagle Road and Magic View Drive.

Fernandez then fled on foot, and after a brief chase, an officer deployed a taser, and Fernandez was taken into custody.

Police say a search of the vehicle revealed more than 20 grams of cocaine, more than 2 grams of methamphetamine, and more than 20 grams of alpha-PVP, a synthetic drug sometimes referred to as Flakka or bath salts.

Meanwhile, another officer remained at Linder and Cherry and contacted the driver of the other vehicle, identified as 47-year-old Edward Behrens of Boise. Investigators determined Behrens had intentionally left drugs in his vehicle for Fernandez to retrieve. He was also arrested.

Fernandez was booked on felony charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture or deliver drugs, and eluding a police officer. He also faces misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting and obstructing.

Behrens was booked on one felony charge of delivery of a controlled substance.