Here is what's happening in Meridian this holiday season

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Between Parks and Rec and the city's Arts Commission, several festive, fun and free events are taking place from now through Christmas.



Meridian's Annual 'Ornament Drop and Seek,' is happening now through Friday night.

Festivities for Meridian's Winter Lights Parade begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6.

Children's Winterland Festival Saturday the 14th at 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Meridian Homecourt.

Sign, seal, and drop off your Letters to Santa at the red mailbox outside of city hall by Dec. 15.

"It really takes the community to come together to make this event happen," said Renne White with Parks and Rec.

To learn more about all the events and activities offered this month, I hung out with Meridian Arts Commission and Parks and Rec. and even attempted to make an 'Idaho News 6' ornament for their annual 'Ornament Drop and Seek,' happening Thursday and Friday.

"I'm making an Ornament and I want it to look like a dried orange slice," said Brecken Bird, with the Meridian Arts Commission.

"This is Frosty, and this is going to be the Grinch," said Steve Siddoway, with Parks and Rec.

The idea is sweet and simple — you hide a handmade ornament downtown, and then 'seek' one out to take home.

You can send your Santa mail directly to the North Pole at the red mailbox in front of the Meridian City Hall.

Just make sure you sign, seal, and drop them off by Sunday, Dec. 15.

Allie Triepke, Idaho News 6

"It's a lot of transportation all the way up to the North Pole and back to make sure we get those back in time. And we want all the kids to get them before Christmas," said White.

White says next Saturday the 14th, the Children's Winterland Festival will take over the Meridian Homecourt, offering families a chance to create Christmas crafts, play games, and snap a photo with Mr. Claus himself,all free of charge with a suggested donation of $1 per child or a can of food to support the Meridian Food Bank Backpack Program.

"So we have professionals coming to take [your] photos with Santa Claus, which is really nice for families who maybe can't afford to get professional pictures," said White.

Ahead of Friday night's Christmas lights parade, several businesses and organizations will be giving out free hot cocoa, like Meridian’s UnBound Library on 2nd Street.

"Isn't that the sense of community that Meridian has, where you just go, 'oh look people are giving away free hot cocoa.’ You're going to make me cry. Right after the parade is done and we light the tree, and the fireworks go off, there's just a sense of joy," said White.