Good Samaritan neighbors jump in to help save burning house

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Kristen Jones called 911, while Jacob Jones grabbed a watering hose to douse flames after his 3-year-old son saw a fire had started on the back patio of a Meridian home.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

“Fire, fire!” said 3-year-old Isaac.

“You said, ‘Grandma, there’s a fire!’,” said Kristen Jones.

The Jones family tells me what they did in the moments after spotting a fire in their neighbor’s back patio, Tuesday afternoon.

“Do you remember when we were sitting right there in your high chair and what did you see?” asked Kristen.

“Fire!” said her son.

“You saw a fire, and how high was it?” said Kristen

“Dad had to save it,” said 3-year-old Isaac.

As Kristen Jones and her son Isaac called 911, her husband Jacob rushed to help, “I hopped on over here because I didn’t know if anybody had known if they knew it was on fire, and they didn’t.”

After checking to see if anyone else was inside, he grabbed the garden hose from the burning house’s backyard and started dousing the flames that started outside.

“That was out which was good, but we noticed there was still smoke coming out of the attic,” said Jacob Jones.

As Jacob and another neighbor continued to help, firefighters from Boise and Meridian arrived at the scene and continued to put out the fire that had traveled inside the attic.

The multi-agency response lasted a few hours.

John Overton with Meridian Fire was inspecting the damage and told Jacob that his family’s quick actions likely saved a good amount of the house from being burned.

“If that wasn’t out, I imagine that the fire would have gone through the house,” said Jones.