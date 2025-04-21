Gas line break near Overland Walmart prompts road closure in Meridian

UPDATE (As of 11:25 a.m.): The Westbound lanes on Overland Road are now open. Eastbound lanes remain closed as crews work on repairing the area. The public is still asked to avoid the area if possible and use alternate routes.



The Meridian Police Department is currently assisting with a gas line break that occurred near the Walmart located on Overland Road. As a result, Overland Road is closed between South Stoddard Road and South Meridian Road. Intermountain Gas is on scene and working to address the issue.

Due to the nature of the repair, the roadway will need to be dug up in order to access and fix the leak. At this time, there is no estimated time for when the roadway will reopen.

Out of an abundance of caution, some nearby businesses have evacuated while crews work to safely resolve the situation. The public is being asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Idaho News 6 will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.