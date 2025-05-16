Free summer concert series returning to Meridian's Kleiner Park

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Five local bands will perform free concerts at Kleiner Park this summer as part of the newly renamed Connections Credit Union Kleiner Park Live series.

The biweekly concerts, organized by Meridian Parks & Recreation, begin June 6 and continue on alternating Fridays through Aug. 15 at the park's bandshell.

"The Kleiner Park Live concerts are back with a new title sponsor, nightly food truck and stellar band line-up," Meridian Parks & Recreation announced Friday.

Dark Desert Highway, an Eagles tribute band, kicks off the series on June 6, followed by Push2Play performing cover tunes from the '70s and '80s on June 20.

The series continues with Oralé playing Latin, funk, and Motown fusion on July 18, Stef & The Groove performing rock, funk, and contemporary blues on Aug. 1, and Redstone closing the series with classic rock hits on Aug. 15.

Knack Attack food truck will be on site for all concerts, offering a variety of picnic food. Attendees can also bring their own food and beverages, but glass containers are prohibited.

Additionally, concert goers are encouraged to bring folding chairs or lawn blankets.

All performances take place at Kleiner Park, located at 1900 N. Records Ave. in Meridian. For more information about the concert series, visit www.meridiancity.org/kleinerparklive.