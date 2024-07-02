Franklin Rd. Project feedback survey

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Ada County Highway District is working on improvements for the stretch of Franklin Road between McDermott Road and Black Cat Road and they want your feedback.

The project plans are as follows:



Widen Franklin Road, between McDermott Road and Black Cat Road, to two travel lanes in each direction with a continuous center turn lane and medians where appropriate.



on both sides of Franklin Road. Improve and construct headwalls and irrigation pipes at the crossings of Perkins and Rosenlof Drains.



Improve the intersection of Franklin Road and McDermott Road by adding additional through lanes and turn lanes and installing a signal to help with the predicted increased traffic volumes that will come as a result of the Idaho Transportation Department’s State Highway 16 improvements project.

You can submit a survey with your thoughts here. That feedback can best be used if submitted by July 2.