Firehouse Subs Foundation grants Meridian Fire Department $26k for new equipment

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Vertical growth in Meridian is pushing the local fire department to adapt its emergency responses and equipment.

“The city is becoming more and more vertically integrated, we’re seeing taller buildings,” said Capt. Jay Mentzer. He and his team at Station 3 have seen the change firsthand.

“We’re seeing more elevators, elevator shafts, taller buildings that are outside the reach of our truck company's ladders that you see behind us,” said Capt. Mentzer.

“What kind of building are we seeing go above the threshold for what this can do per building?” asked Triepke.

“A lot of multifamily apartment buildings, where there is a high life target hazard, when there’s a lot of people in a small space at [a high] elevation," responded Capt. Mentzer. "We’re seeing some commercial buildings that we have across our district being constructed without access on certain sides of the building. So for us to be able to access those that’s why the rescue component became very important."

Take a drive around recently developed areas in Meridian and you'll see the increase in multistory residential and commercial buildings, too.

To evolve with the city — and minimize the need to pull in other agencies like Eagle and Boise Fire — Meridian firefighters put in a request to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to pay for new Rope Rescue Equipment.

Justin May owns the Firehouse Subs on Eagle Road. He tells me that over the last decade, they have helped award, “46 grants valued at more than $671,000” in Idaho, which means every sandwich ordered and eaten in Meridian goes back into the community.

“We go there! We get sandwiches on a regular basis,” said Capt. Mentzer.