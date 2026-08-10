UPDATE: The Curb Bar and Grill in Meridian closed "for an extended period" after fire

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Curb Bar and Grill off Meridian Road will be closed for an extended period after a fire sparked at the restaurant Sunday morning.

The Meridian Fire Department says they got the call just before 10:40 a.m. to the restaurant on South Meridian Road.

The department says crews found smoke inside. They originally had difficulty finding the source of the fire but found the problem in the kitchen area. The department did not specify what exactly caused the fire.

No one was injured, and everyone inside made it out safely.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant said they will have to close temporarily, but assured that everyone is safe, saying, "That is what matters most."

The fire department says two nearby businesses, Lovejoy Ice Cream and Red Pavilion, sustained minor smoke damage. Both businesses are back open.