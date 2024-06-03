Fast & Furriest benefits rescue animals in Idaho

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The second annual Fast & Furriest event is welcoming the public to Idaho Auto Investments in Meridian on Saturday, June 8 to support animals in need.

The charity fundraiser is set to run from 10 am to 3 pm and features bounce houses, vendors, local police department rescue animal demonstrations, food trucks, raffles, silent auctions, $10 microchips, and more all to support rescue animals in Idaho.

Pets are also welcome to attend the fundraiser at the Idaho Auto Investments at 475 N Linder Rd. Meridian, Idaho, more details are available here.