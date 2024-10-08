Family of drowned kayaker shares warning to river recreators with memorial signs

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A local woman who lost her husband while kayaking a year ago, is sharing her powerful story in an effort to educate and encourage safety while recreating on the Boise River.

“It doesn’t change the past, but hopefully it can change the future,” Belva Laughlin.

Belva Laughlin and her late husband Mike used to love kayaking on this stretch of the Boise River, but one October day last year, Mike got caught up in a downed tree and tragically drowned.

“Lives can be lost, so extreme caution needs to be taken,” said Laughlin.

Now, Belva is using her grief for good, by working with the Meridian Fire Department to install these warnings.

Allie Triepke, Idaho News 6 In loving memory of Mike Laughlin

“I wished I would have seen a sign like this on the river, I think we would have had second thoughts," said Belva.

The new warning sign, alongside a memorial for Mike along the river on Artesian Rd.

Belva was surrounded by her friends, neighbors, Meridian and Eagle Fire and family from across the country to memorialize one year since Mike’s tragic passing.

"Belva had an idea for a memorial sign as well as creating some safety messaging, that we could put at the site of the river. Just to alert people and notify them that hazards do exist on this section of the river," said Carly Shears, the Community Risk Reduction Division Manager, Meridian Fire Dept.

“It was very healing to for me to have them come here today, to actually meet some of the firefighters who were involved in Mike’s rescue,” said Laughlin.

“Mike and I grew up along a river, a creek, and spent a lot of time along the water. Mike was an avid canoeist, kayaker,” said Jeff Laughlin, Mike's brother.

Jeff Laughlin shares fond memories of his outdoor-loving brother Mike, hoping his family's heartbreak can bring hope to future people on the river.

“We hope that people would learn that no matter how experienced you are on the water, accidents and risks are going to happen, and nothing is more dangerous than a submerged tree,” said Jeff Laughlin.

Mike’s family hope his story will serve as an important reminder on the river.

“I think Mike is proud of all of us," said Laughlin.