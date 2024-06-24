Evening open swim hours announced for Meridian city pool

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Pool is inviting the public for new evening open swim hours on Monday - Thursday through the summer.
Starting on Monday, June 24, the pool will be host open swim hours from 7:30 pm to 9:00 pm.
Open swim hours will now follow the schedule below:
- Monday - Friday: 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm
- Monday - Thursday: 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
- Saturday: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
- Sunday: Closed
Open swim hours will also be subject to the following adjustments around certain key dates:
- Wednesday, June 26 & Wednesday, July 10: Open swim hours adjusted to 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm with no PM open swim.
- Thursday, July 4: Open swim hours adjusted to 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm with no PM open swim.
- Tuesday, July 30: No PM open swim.