Evening open swim hours announced for Meridian city pool

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Pool is inviting the public for new evening open swim hours on Monday - Thursday through the summer.

Starting on Monday, June 24, the pool will be host open swim hours from 7:30 pm to 9:00 pm.

Open swim hours will now follow the schedule below:



Monday - Friday : 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm

: Monday - Thursday : 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm

: Saturday : 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

: Sunday: Closed

Open swim hours will also be subject to the following adjustments around certain key dates: