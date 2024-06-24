Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodMeridian

Actions

Evening open swim hours announced for Meridian city pool

Meridian Pool
City of Meridian
Meridian Pool
Posted at 1:26 PM, Jun 24, 2024

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Pool is inviting the public for new evening open swim hours on Monday - Thursday through the summer.

Starting on Monday, June 24, the pool will be host open swim hours from 7:30 pm to 9:00 pm.

Open swim hours will now follow the schedule below:

  • Monday - Friday: 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm
  • Monday - Thursday: 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
  • Saturday: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
  • Sunday: Closed

Open swim hours will also be subject to the following adjustments around certain key dates:

  • Wednesday, June 26 & Wednesday, July 10: Open swim hours adjusted to 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm with no PM open swim.
  • Thursday, July 4: Open swim hours adjusted to 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm with no PM open swim.
  • Tuesday, July 30: No PM open swim.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your Meridian reporter Allie Triepke