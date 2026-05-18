Early morning structure fire in Meridian sends one to the hospital

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Fire Department responded to an early morning structure fire on Monday that sent one individual to a nearby hospital.

According to a spokesperson for the City of Meridian, the residential fire was reported at approximately 4:50 a.m. in East Meridian near North Eagle Road and East Fairview Avenue.

Fire crews quickly brought the blaze under control, preventing further damage to the residence. One individual was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No first responders were injured.

Boise Fire, Ada County Paramedics, and the Meridian Police Department supported the response.

Fire officials are using this incident to remind the public to make sure their smoke detectors are in working order.

The fire remains under investigation.