Early morning rollover crash in Meridian kills 18-year-old driver, police say

MERIDIAN, Idaho — An 18-year-old driver died early Thursday after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Meridian, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the crash around 3:23 a.m. near South Meridian and East Columbia Roads.

Police say a 2001 black Jaguar S-Type was traveling north on South Meridian Road when the driver lost control near the intersection. The car left the roadway, rolled over and hit a power pole.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say speed may have played a role in the crash.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating. No further information has been released.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact ACSOTips@adacounty.id.gov or call non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790.