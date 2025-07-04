Dog dies in Meridian house fire; cause under investigation

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A dog died in a Meridian house fire on Thursday afternoon. Officials say that the Meridian Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire near the 2900 block of Quarrystone Way and arrived to find active fire conditions.

Crews quickly began extinguishing the flames. Firefighters were able to rescue two animals from the home, but one dog did not survive, officials said.

Assistance was provided by the Eagle Fire Department, Meridian Police Department, Ada County Paramedics, and Idaho Power. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.