CT Scanner helps Ada County Coroner’s Office deliver answers with less invasive exams

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Families searching for answers after the death of a loved one may soon face fewer invasive procedures, thanks to new technology now in use at the Ada County Coroner’s Office.

“Families want answers,” said Chief Deputy Coroner Brett Harding.

Harding says he works closely with the forensic pathologists who perform autopsies at the office, and those doctors are already embracing a new postmortem CT scanner donated by St. Luke’s Medical Center.

The scanner does not replace autopsies, but it gives investigators another option. In many cases, examiners can now begin with a CT scan, which often limits how much physical examination is needed.

“The family might be opposed to the autopsy,” Harding said. “Now we can do that without having to do one incision. We can do a CT, give families answers, address the public interest of the case, and everyone’s happy.”

The technology also helps an office facing unique staffing limits. Ada County has just three forensic pathologists—the only three in the entire state of Idaho. To meet national accreditation guidelines and reduce the risk of error, each doctor is limited to performing 250 autopsy equivalents per year.

“Once you go beyond those limits, they could make mistakes,” Harding explained. “If we do a CT instead of an autopsy, that counts as one-third of an autopsy.”

That distinction matters. By using CT scans in appropriate cases, pathologists can handle more investigations while staying within the required limits. It also allows Ada County to continue supporting coroners in other parts of Idaho, particularly rural areas that rely on the office for forensic services.

“It will be a unique time saver for us,” Harding added.

Saving time also saves money. Harding says CT scans reduce the physical demands on staff and lower the use of consumable supplies.

“It makes it easier for them,” he said. “They’re not standing over a table for hours on end. And as far as consumables—gowns, gloves, scalpel blades—all of that—it’s money saved because we’re not utilizing that.”

With the new scanner now in regular use, the Ada County Coroner’s Office says the investment further strengthens its role as a regional leader in forensic investigations.

