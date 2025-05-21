Crews responding to vegetation fire near railroad in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Fire crews from Boise and Meridian are on scene at a fire near the 4100 block of E. Pine Avenue. According to Boise Fire, the fire involves a large pile of railroad ties.

Limited water supply in the area has made it difficult for crews to suppress the fire. Fortunately, Boise Fire says that there is no threat to any nearby structures, including the nearby Lewis and Clark Middle School.

Meridian Fire tells Idaho News 6 that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Idaho News 6 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.