Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodMeridian

Actions

Coroner identifies 19-year-old killed in Meridian motorcycle crash

Ada County Sheriff's Office Vehicle
Ada County Sheriff's Office
Ada County Sheriff's Office vehicle. Photo Courtesy: Ada County Sheriff's Office<br/>
Ada County Sheriff's Office Vehicle
Posted

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — The Ada County Coroner's Office has identified the teen who died in a motorcycle crash near N. Can Ada and W. Joplin Roads in Meridian early Saturday morning.

Nineteen-year-old Wyatt Warren of Star, who was riding a 1991 Harley-Davidson, was pronounced dead at the scene after lifesaving measures were unsuccessful. Police believe that the motorcycle failed to navigate a curve onto Joplin Road, causing the crash.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office says that it will continue to investigate the crash, but no further information will be released at this time

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your Meridian reporter Allie Triepke