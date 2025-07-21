Coroner identifies 19-year-old killed in Meridian motorcycle crash

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — The Ada County Coroner's Office has identified the teen who died in a motorcycle crash near N. Can Ada and W. Joplin Roads in Meridian early Saturday morning.

Nineteen-year-old Wyatt Warren of Star, who was riding a 1991 Harley-Davidson, was pronounced dead at the scene after lifesaving measures were unsuccessful. Police believe that the motorcycle failed to navigate a curve onto Joplin Road, causing the crash.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office says that it will continue to investigate the crash, but no further information will be released at this time