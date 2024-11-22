Childcare center to serve parents in law enforcement in the works

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Working parents need childcare, but securing a spot can sometimes be a struggle — especially for those working long non-traditional hours, like local law enforcement officers.



The National Law Enforcement Foundation is working to make childcare more accessible for the 9 agencies across the Treasure Valley.

Congressman Mike Simpson secured over $2.5 million to fund the childcare project.

The TV Law Enforcement Childcare Center will be in Meridian, along I-84 between Ten Mile and Black Cat Roads, at the future site of the District at Ten Mile.

Soon, the Treasure Valley will see the second-ever Law Enforcement Childcare Center in the nation, says the National Law Enforcement Foundation.

Meridian Police Officer Michael Panter tells me this will be a huge help as he and his wife raise their 3-year-old.

“I’ve worked for two different agencies here, at the Ada County Sheriff’s Office and here now (Meridian Police Department), and both times I could have used daycare with expanded hours,” said Officer Panter.

Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea says Idaho is putting its money where its mouth is when it comes to supporting law enforcement officers, as Congressman Mike Simpson secured over $2.5 million for the Treasure Valley Law Enforcement Childcare Center Project.

“Obviously, we were very excited about it — we’ve been working on this for almost two years,” said Chief Basterrechea.

Plans submitted to Meridian’s Planning and Zoning departmentshow the over 7,000 square foot daycare center at the central location along I-84 and near Highway 16.

It plans to hold around 75 children at one time.

The hope is that many families will have the opportunity to utilize the childcare center as it will cater to nontraditional work shifts — something all too familiar for those in the line of duty.

“So you might even start before your shift, and then there’s always the staying after. Which you could go a week without staying after [or] you could go the next three weeks with staying after every single day,” said Officer Panter.

I spoke on the phone with the National Law Enforcement Foundation who is partnering with local developer BVA to build the secure and exclusive childcare center.

They tell me that the cost will be anywhere from 10 to 50% percent lower than current market childcare rates.

They hope the center will especially encourage more women to enter into and stay in law enforcement should they start families.

Between the 9 different agencies across Canyon and Ada Counties, each will receive a delegated number of enrollment spots based on the number of officers and their different shifts.

“I think it really does send a message when we get some of these benefits from our elected officials and when a lot of the people in the community that are rallying around this project, that they say, ‘yeah we do appreciate what your officers are doing’,” said Chief Basterrechea.