Chick season scramble expected due to high egg prices

MERIDIAN, Idaho — “Whenever there is uncertainty, people in Idaho get chickens. That’s the way it’s always been,” said Jos Zamzow. He and his family have been providing feed, supplies and education on all things agriculture for generations.

“Our family has been making feed items and chicken products, specifically, for 93 years in the Treasure Valley," Zamzow said.

With the recent spike in avian flu causing egg prices to rise, Zamzow is expecting a scramble for chicks this spring, “mostly what people are saying is ‘When will the chicks be here? Can I pre-order? What kinds will you have?’ and they’re so excited… people are leaning in.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics the spike in egg prices this winter is the biggest since the nation’s last bird flu outbreak in 2015.

Egg prices hit a national record high last month of nearly $5 for a dozen.

Avian flu spreads when infected wild birds, like geese, are exposed to domestic birds or poultry, a potential concern for those with even just a few hens behind their homes.

“So we’re getting a lot of concerned customers just saying what should I be doing? What level of biosecurity really should I be taking in my own backyard to be sure this isn’t a problem?” said Zamzow.

Locals come to The Feed Mill in Meridian for quality, small batch feed that gives them peace of mind for their feathered friends.

“When eggs only cost $2 a dozen, it’s really more of a hobby. When eggs start costing $10 a dozen, now it starts feeling like something that people could do and would like doing,” said Zamzow.

Zamzoms retailers will host chicken care classes for those looking to learn more about raising backyard chickens.