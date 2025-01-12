Charity call exceeds expectations, Sid's Garage no longer accepting donations for LA fire victims

MERIDIAN, Idaho — When Sid's Garage called on the community to donate goods for wildfire victims in Los Angeles County, they never imagined seeing an outpouring like this.

At first, Sid's Garage owners Nicole and Will Primavera were unsure they could fill an entire moving truck with donated items with only a few days prior notice. But "by the end of Friday, we had so many messages we then joked— what if we filled two trucks?," said the owners in a press release.

Turns out, that's exactly what happened. By the end of the day Saturday, the Sid's Garage team, including staff, owners, and friends had filled two moving trucks.

c

Outside of the donations, the team "heard many stories both happy and sad, shared lots of laughs, and received so many well wishes."

Moving forward, Sid's Garage has canceled its planned donation window for 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today. They will travel down to Los Angeles in the coming days and we will try to provide an update once they are supporting victims on the ground.