Central District Health conducts tuberculosis investigation at Meridian High School

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Central District Health is conducting a tuberculosis investigation at Meridian High School.

Health officials say there is no known ongoing threat and the school is safe for students and staff, but someone with tuberculosis did attend the school between August and November.

Based on their investigation, CDH will send out letters to some individuals urging them to get tested for tuberculosis.

The majority of people who are exposed to TB do not get infected, but if you’re one of the people receiving a letter, you can get tested at your local doctor, at Central District Health, or at next month's free clinic at the Meridian Public Library.

CDH says the general public is not at an increased risk as a result of this case.