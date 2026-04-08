Car accident at Meridian & Amity delaying morning commute

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A traffic collision at the intersection of S. Meridian Rd. and W. Amity Rd. is causing significant delays for morning commuters.

The crash was reported at approximately 6:42 a.m., and emergency crews are currently on scene working to assess the situation and clear the roadway.

W. Amity Rd. appears to be blocked off in the meantime.

While details about the number of vehicles involved or any injuries have not yet been confirmed, the incident has led to a backup along Meridian Road.

Drivers in the area are advised to seek alternate routes if possible and to use caution when approaching the intersection as first responders continue their work.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.