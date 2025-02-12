Big City Corral lawn decor in Meridian is moving, what will take its place?

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Soon neighbors will be able to fuel up on their morning coffee and get their car’s oil changed at the same location at 4300 E. Fairview Ave. in Meridian.

“We have really unique things,” said Ken Edwards, who has been selling one-of-a-kind lawn and garden decor for decades.

“Chickens, roosters, ducks… I’ve had one [hot air balloon wind spinner] turning in my yard for 6 years. Other people have had them 10-12 years,” said Edwards.

Allie Triepke, Idaho News 6

For the last few years he’s had his shop, Big City Corral, along Fairview, where Boise turns to Meridian.

“This is a nice place but we didn’t get the visibility,” said Edwards.

Now - a new unique business idea will pop up in this prime location next to the Village at Meridian, offering fuel in the form of a fresh cup of coffee and oil for your car’s next 5,000 miles.

“What do you think of a business that’s an oil change and coffee shop place?” I asked.

“I wish them the best, yeah,” Edwards said genuinely.

Last month, Meridian City Council approved the developers request for a drive thru location of ‘The Human Bean,’ attached to an ‘Oil Changers,’ after the property developers ensured a proper fence would shield car lights from shining into neighboring backyards.

They also told council members there will be no speaker system to take coffee orders, ensuring low sound levels in the early morning hours of operation.

From floral wind spinners, to Sasquatch silhouettes, Edwards tells me he is offering several discounts on his lawn decor inventory, “The holiday stuff is 50% off. We know we have to move it. Everything else is at least 30% off."

Edwards will spend the next few weeks looking for a new location to move to in the Treasure Valley; He said he is also willing to sell his business.

Developers tell Idaho News 6 they’re clients are excited to work with the city and be in the community. They’re still working through design reviews, but hope to open their doors by the end of the year.