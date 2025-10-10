Barnes & Noble to open new store in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Barnes & Noble will open a new bookstore in The Village at Meridian at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 15, with local author Raegan Fordemwalt leading a ribbon-cutting ceremony and signing copies of her book "Prince of Hearts."

The roughly 20,000-square-foot store at 2260 N. Eagle Road will offer books, toys, games, magazines, gift items, and a B&N Café.

The store will mark Barnes & Noble’s second location in the Boise area as the chain looks to expand across the country.

"We are very pleased to open this beautiful new Barnes & Noble in Meridian, our second in the Boise area," said James Daunt, CEO of Barnes & Noble. "The enthusiastic response from the community demonstrates an insatiable appetite for books and bookstores. Our talented Meridian booksellers cannot wait to welcome customers into their brand-new Barnes & Noble."

Barnes & Noble has been opening new stores after more than a decade of decline in store count, and the company said it expects to add more locations this year. The Meridian opening is one of several new stores planned nationwide in October.

"I am very excited to open a Barnes & Noble bookstore in The Village at Meridian," said store manager Tifanie Tisher. "We are all thrilled to welcome the local community and become the destination for entertainment and education."

The retail space will carry new releases, bestsellers, and curated selections chosen by local booksellers — along with toys, games, and gift items aimed at families and readers of all ages.

