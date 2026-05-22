Local attorney arrested for possessing child sexual exploitation material, released on $1M bond

MERIDIAN, Idaho — An attorney who appears to work for Blue Cross of Idaho was arraigned Thursday afternoon on 10 felony counts of possession of child exploitative material. His LinkedIn profile lists him as an attorney for the company.

Steven Driggers, 52, was arrested by the Idaho Crimes Against Children Unit on Wednesday, May 20, with assistance from several other departments, including Meridian and Boise Police.

A district judge set Driggers' bond at $1M on Thursday, which was posted the same day. He is scheduled to appear for an out-of-custody preliminary hearing on Friday, May 29.

"Our ICAC investigators and our partners across the Treasure Valley acted quickly to remove this suspect from our community," said Attorney General Raúl Labrador in a press release. "Ten counts of possessing child sexual exploitation material represents real harm to real children. We will keep making these arrests."

Idaho News 6 has reached out to Blue Cross of Idaho for comment and to verify Driggers' current employment status, but has yet to hear back. We will continue to follow this story as more information becomes available.

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