Crash blocks 3 lanes of westbound Interstate 84 in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A crash Thursday morning is blocking several lanes of westbound Interstate 84 in Meridian.
The crash happened near South Ten Mile Road, mile marker 41, according to Idaho511.
Details about the crash, including possible injuries and when the roadway may reopen, were not immediately available.
Idaho News 6 will continue monitoring the crash and bring you updates as they become available.
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