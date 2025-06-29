MERIDIAN, Idaho — The 36th Annual Treasure Valley Rodeo wrapped up its weekend events on Saturday night.

Locals came out to the rodeo held on Cherry Lane in Meridian to enjoy Mutton Bustin’, Bull & Bronco Riding, roping, and much more.

36th annual Treasure Valley Rodeo wraps up after a year of improvements

The rodeo is put on by the Treasure Valley Lions Club and it’s their biggest fundraising event of their year.

Rodeo Director Doug Beehler tells Idaho News 6 this year they added more and better quality bucking chutes, making rodeo events more efficient and much safer. They also improved their VIP seating and bleacher seating.

“11 years we’ve been a professional rodeo Cowboys Association sanctioned rodeo and also the WPRA the women’s professional rodeo association as well where they have the break roping and the Lady barrel racing,” said Beehler of Treasure Valley Rodeo.

He says that his Lions Club is proud to provide professional rodeo events to the greater Treasure Valley community and hopes the tradition will continue for many years to come.