16-year-old who died in Meridian crash has been identified by coroner's office

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Just before 4 a.m. on Saturday, May 10, police responded to a single motor vehicle accident between Commercial Street and Pine Avenue in Meridian. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene after lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.

On Wednesday, the Ada County Coroner's Office identified the driver as 16-year-old Brayden Griffin from Meridian.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing by the Meridian Police Department. Idaho News 6 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.