15-year-old juvenile arrested in connection to stabbing

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Last night around 6:11 p.m. Meridian Police responded to a report of a stabbing on the 1800 block of W. Waltman St.

Information at the time suggested that a victim had been stabbed multiple times and the suspect fled the scene.

Officers were quickly able to locate the suspect at his home and arrested him and he's now been booked into the Ada County Juvenile Detention Center for Felony Aggravated Battery.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.