Meridian Troop 1's annual pancake breakfast fundraiser, going strong for over 20 years

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Troop 1's annual pancake breakfast fundraiser was on Saturday morning



The fundraiser has been going on for over 20 years

Money earned covers the troop's expenses for the whole year

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

Troop 1's pancake breakfast has been held for over 20 years. An important part of the troop's yearly operation.

"It covers the full year for us. This is our one single fundraiser for the year," says Troop 1's Scoutmaster Lee Rubel.

Parents and scouts got started early Saturday morning.

"It is 7:30 right now. We all arrived at 6:00. So our MO, the breakfast starts at 8:00. We bring everyone here at 6. We came last night and got most of it set up. Then we come int he morning and we do a dry run. Our dry run is we get the grills hot and we feed our crew," said Assistant Scoutmaster David Christensen.

"The setup went pretty easy. It was a little hectic like it is every year leading such a large troop like we have," added Assistant Scoutmaster Evan Rubel.

That crew consisting of 30 adults and 50 scouts all building their leadership skills.

Scouting welcomed females to the program in 2019 with Troop 1 already having their fourth female Eagle Scout, the highest rank in scouting.

"It feels like a great honor to me. I've been there since the beginning and I've really gotten to see our troop, 1G, grow a lot and my project was building benches for Horseshoe Bend Veterans Park," said Eagle Scout Shannon O'Flaherty.

Troop 1 has a tradition of their Eagle Scouts signing an oar. I was able to sign my name on it in 2007.

The community has donated items for a silent auction to further the fundraising efforts. From The Egyptian, to In-N-Out, to a song from the Scoutmaster. Which was quickly purchased.