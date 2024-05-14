Meet the two Republicans hoping to represent District 23B

ADA, CANYON — Shawn Dygert is challenging one-term incumbent Tina Lambert to represent District 23B in the Idaho Statehouse. The district encompasses a majority of Kuna, portions of Ada and Canyon County, and all of Owyhee County.



Idaho Native Tina Lambert has served as a precinct committeeman and on her local school board.

Melba resident Shawn Dygert has taught at Kuna High School for over 30 years and represents Ag-teachers as the legislative liaison.

District 23 residents can view their ballot for Ada County, Canyon County, and Owyhee County.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

Educator Shawn Dygert is hoping to soon represent District 23 in the Idaho Statehouse. The district encompasses a majority of Kuna, portions of Ada and Canyon County, and all of Owyhee County.

“I understand 23, and I’m in a position where I’ll have to be accountable to all the people in 23 and I think that’s something District 23 really needs,” said Dygert.

Dygert is challenging one-term incumbent Tina Lambert, who is seeking re-election for seat B.

"They [Idahoans] want their legislative representative to protect their money, and not overspend, and that's everybody in Idaho who care about that," said Lambert.

Native Idahoan, Lambert said she was involved in passing a bill that now bans voters from using student IDs to vote at the polls, “That went all the way to the Idaho Supreme Court, and they upheld the law just about three weeks ago, so that was a good win.”

After teaching in Kuna High School’s FFA program for decades, Dygert, the Melba resident, says District 23 is huge for the agriculture industry, “and with my agricultural knowledge and experience, making sure to advocate for that agriculture and what it does for the district is going to be really big."

As Idaho’s Ag-Teacher Legislative Liaison, he says he has experience advocating for agriculture and education needs.

“So I’ve worked on multiple pieces of legislation, including the livestock activities area, funding for technical education, other bills that work with ag programs in particular, and some career technical education overall,” Dygert.

The primary election will determine which Republican will be on the November ballot.

"The really big thing that sets me apart in the district, is my actual knowledge of the district," said Dygert.

“They can count on me to stay up for their rights and their money. We need to push back against the liberal establishment and I’m willing to do that," said Lambert.