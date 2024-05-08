Meet the new K9 officers in Blaine County

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — The Blaine County Sheriff's Office is introducing their new K9 team of officers. The team will be working to help combat drug trafficking throughout the valley.

With access to forfeiture funds, Blaine County has been able to restart their Canine Program to assist the patrol officers in the area. Both K9 units are certified to detect marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl.

“Fentanyl use and trafficking is a high priority in my administration. We have been advised by the DEA and U.S. Attorney’s Office a rise is probable. We are doing everything possible in this fight,” said Sheriff Harkins.

A 160-hour POST-K9 course was taken by the two K9 handlers in Blaine County, and now they've been paired up with their canine partners. Ketchum Police Officer Ruckle's canine partner is a 1-year-old male springer spaniel named Enzo. Enzo joined the force after being put up for adoption by a family in Boise. County Patrol Corporal Madrid's new partner is Dakota, a 2-year-old female black labrador who was rescued from a hunter in Seattle.

The new K9 team joins the ranks of 5 other teams across Idaho in Nampa, Canyon County, Minidoka County, and Gooding County.