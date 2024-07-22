Stage one fire restrictions ordered for McCall as wildfire conditions persist

MCCALL — As wildfire conditions persist in Idaho, land management agencies in the Payette Fire Restrictions Area are preparing to implement stage one fire restrictions on Friday, July 26 with plans to keep the restrictions in effect until October 1, 2024.

The area covered by the order includes the Payette National Forest (excluding the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness), Idaho State Endowment Lands, the BLM Cottonwood Field Office, and other private lands in central Idaho.

The fire restrictions aim to decrease the risk of human caused wildfires in the listed areas. With high potential for wildfires, fire managers are asking those in Idaho to be cautious when spending time outdoors.

The following acts are prohibited under stage one fire restrictions:



Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire or stove fire except within a designated recreation site, or on their own land, and only within a permanent landowner-provided structure. (See liquid petroleum fueled stove exemption below).

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, building, or designated recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Below are exemptions to the fire restrictions. An exemption does not absolve an individual or organization from liability or responsibility for any fire started by the exempted activity.

Persons with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act.

Persons using a fire solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels. Such devices, including propane campfires, may be used only in an area cleared of flammable material.

Persons using stove fires with a chimney of at least five (5) feet in length and employing a spark arrester with a maximum mesh screen opening of ¼ inch.

Persons using metal fire pans (a metal fire pan with sides at least three inches high and at least 12 inches x 12 inches wide, with a metal grate on top.) Visitors must elevate fire pans off the ground to prevent scorching of the soil. If the fire pan does not have legs to elevate it, rocks must be placed underneath the corners of the fire pan. All ash must be removed and carried out of the river corridor in a sealed container or durable bag.

The Salmon River from the Corn Creek launch site to Vinegar Creek.

The Snake River from Hells Canyon Dam to the City of Lewiston.

Private landowners using charcoal (disposed of properly) or propane barbecues on their own lands.

Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice.

Any federal, state, or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force, in the performance of an official duty.

A map fire restrictions in place across Idaho is available on the Idaho Department of Lands website.