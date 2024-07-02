Scouting America to sell Camp Morrison in McCall

MCCALL, Idaho — The Scouting America Mountain West Council has announced that they will be selling Camp Morrison in McCall.

The sale will generate proceeds for refurbishing the Bradley Scout Reservation in Stanley, the Salmon River High Adventure Base in Riggins, and fund investments into the preservation and expansion of Scout programming.

“Camp Morrison has been a fantastic summer camp for our Scouts for decades,” said Lynn Gunter, CEO of the Scouting America Mountain West Council. “The council executive board is focusing its efforts on program enhancements and historic preservation of the Bradley Scout Reservation, we can ensure that our Scouts and their families will have the opportunity to experience this wonderful camp for generations to come.”

Scout Executive Lynn Gunter says a final date for the sale has not been set at this time and that scouts will still have a couple summers at the campgrounds before the change.