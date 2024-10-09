Ribbon cutting ceremony for new Samson Walking and Biking Trail/Safe Route to Schools

MCCALL, Idaho — Officials from the City of McCall, along with Valley County, joined Valley County Pathways and St. Luke’s officials are celebrating the grand opening of the Samson Trail Walking and Biking Trail/Safe Route to Schools and the East Deinhard Lane pathway project. The ceremony took place at 1 p.m. on Wed., Oct. 9.

Kids from the Barbara Morgan Elementary School and the Payette Lakes Middle School in the McCall area walked the trail and passed under a balloon archway as part of the ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the additions, according to a press release.

Both the East Deinhard and Samson Trail pathway projects were funded, in part, by $250,000 grants from the state Children and Pedestrian Safety Program. Valley County Pathways also received a $25,000 grant from St. Luke’s Fit One that was directly allocated to the construction costs.