Officials urge caution after UTV falls through ice on Payette Lake

MCCALL, Idaho — A UTV (Utility Task Vehicle) is now sitting at the bottom of Payette Lake.

On Saturday, two persons were driving a Razor UTV on the frozen surface of Payette Lake near McCall when the ice broke, and their vehicle fell into the freezing waters.

Recent incidents involving both people and pets have highlighted the dangers of icy surfaces, and we’ve witnessed firsthand the risks involved. - McCall Fire & EMS



Officials were already busy assisting "an unfortunate soul who fell through the ice" when they saw the UTV driving across the lake along with another Razor. Moments later, the UTV was in the water. Luckily, both of the vehicle's occupants escaped before their Razor plunged into the water. They declined medical attention reports McCall Fire & EMS.

The officials want this harrowing incident to serve as a reminder that "no ice is 100% safe."

McCall Fire & EMS recommends always doing your due diligence before venturing out onto icy bodies of water.

How To: Stay safe on frozen bodies of water

Always go with a buddy—never venture out alone!

Regularly check the ice thickness.

Avoid areas near inlets, outlets, and moving water.

If you witness someone fall through the ice, never attempt to rescue the person alone. Instead, call 911 and wait for trained professionals to extract the submerged individual.