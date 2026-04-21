McCall-based child is currently in 1st place to become the next Jr. Ranger

MCCALL, Idaho — Backed by American conservationist and wildlife expert Jeff Corwin, the Jr. Ranger contest celebrates kids ages 4-12 who love the outdoors, wildlife, and exploration.

As it stands, the contest is down to just 10 kiddos, with McCall-based Rune leading the pack at #1. You can vote for Rune here.

Rune loves forests, deer, and climbing piles of snow. When asked what his favorite animal is and why, he replied, "I like an eagle because they fly and catch fish."

When it comes to his favorite outdoor activities, Rune loves "mashing around in the forest," going for walks, and skiing.

If he wins, Rune would receive a $20,000 cash prize, enjoy a wildlife adventure with Jeff Corwin, and be featured in the iconic Ranger Rick magazine.

All proceeds from the contest will go towards the National Wildlife Federation (NWF). The NWF was founded to protect and restore vital wildlife habitat across the United States through advocacy, hands-on programming, and policy initiatives.

Voting for the Jr. Ranger contests ends on April 23 at 6 p.m. MST.

Learn More: What is Jr. Ranger?