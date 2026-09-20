Lake Creek bridge project completed along Pete Creek Trail in Payette National Forest

MCCALL, Idaho — The Lake Creek bridge project on the McCall Ranger District in the Payette National Forest was completed this week after the original bridge was washed out by high water more than three years ago.

The U.S. Forest Service said the project, in partnership with the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation and Central Idaho Trail Riders Alliance, included the installation of four bridge stringers, each spanning 41 feet and weighing 1,200 pounds.

Forest Service staff and volunteers spent the week constructing supports, decking, railings and approaches by hand.

U.S. Forest Service - Payette National Forest

“Large trail projects like the Lake Creek bridge are really difficult because they require an extraordinary amount of work to plan, organize, and execute,” Jess Asmussen, McCall District Ranger, said. “With tremendous support from our partner groups, projects like this become possible. We rely on all trail users to help care for public lands so we can maintain access [to] our trail system – and we are so grateful for this collaborative effort.”

After the bridge was washed out in the spring of 2023, the bridge was sent downstream from its original location.

The Forest Service said Lake Creek is important spawning habitat for Chinook salmon, which are protected under the Endangered Species Act.

Pete Creek Trail #144 is a popular spot for motorized and non-motorized trail users, the Forest Service said, adding that reconstruction of the bridge was necessary to allow a safe way for visitors to cross the creek without hurting the spawning habitat.